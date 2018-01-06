Breaking: Army, DSS gun down notorious kidnapper , Don Wani

A notorious kidnapper allegedly behind brutal murder of about 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers state in the early hours of January 1st this year has been shot dead in a combined operation by the DSS and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Enugu state.

A top security source confirmed development to .

When contacted on the development the Rivers state Director of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr Tosin Ajayi declined comment. ” No comment for now. “, he said.

