BREAKING: Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing How They Shot Down Nigeria Fighter Jet

Boko Haram has released videos showing how they shot down Nigerian fighter jet in an unknown location. According to Saharareporters, the 22 minutes video was obtained by Ahmed Salkida, a journalist who specializes in reporting on the conflicts in the Lake Chad region. BREAKING: Boko Haram releases videos showing how they shot down Nigeria fighter […]

The post BREAKING: Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing How They Shot Down Nigeria Fighter Jet appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

