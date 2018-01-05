Breaking: Boko Haram’s factional leader Mamman Nur injured in troops’ bombardment

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Military has claimed its troops engaged in the ongoing war against Boko Haram in the North East fatally wounded Boko Haram factional leader, Mamman Nur.

According to a statement by the , Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwuwas, Nur was injured in the ongoing artillery and aerial bombardment of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region.

The statement reads thus:”Ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results.

“Currently, an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur, has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught.

“Several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic.”

The post Breaking: Boko Haram’s factional leader Mamman Nur injured in troops’ bombardment appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

