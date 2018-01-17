 Breaking: Bomb Explosion In Muna Garage Market In Maiduguri, 12 Dead, 49 Injured | Nigeria Today
Breaking: Bomb Explosion In Muna Garage Market In Maiduguri, 12 Dead, 49 Injured

At least 12 people were feared killed on Wednesday as two suicide bombers attacked a market in Muna Garage in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The Civilian JTF operating in the area confirmed the incident to Channels Television, saying 48 persons were also injured during the attack. The Commissioner of Police in the state is […]

