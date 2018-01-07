Breaking: DSIEC to announce results of Delta LG polls today

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – THE Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC has said it will start announcement of results of the council election it conducted across the 25 Local Government areas of the State yesterday as from 12 noon today.

The Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Mr Arubi Orugboh who disclosed this to the Vanguard on telephone, said results from the various local government areas were being collated.

He said the results which were being collated at the DSIEC headquarters in Asaba, will be officially announced by the Commission.

The post Breaking: DSIEC to announce results of Delta LG polls today appeared first on Vanguard News.

