Breaking: Ebonyi Shutdown Schools Over Lassa Fever Scare
Ebonyi state government has shut down all private, government and mission schools in the state following the out break of Lassa Fever in the state which has claimed the lives of health workers in the state and left many critical at Irrua specialist hospital. The State Commissioner for Education, Prof John Eke who made the […]
The post Breaking: Ebonyi Shutdown Schools Over Lassa Fever Scare appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!