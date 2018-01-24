 BREAKING: EFCC detains ex-SGF Babachir Lawal | Nigeria Today
BREAKING: EFCC detains ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in October sacked Babachir Lawal over some allegations. He was replaced by Boss Mohammed. The EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Samin Amaddin, confirmed his arrest […]

