 BREAKING! EFCC Re-arraigns Former FCT Minister, Jumoke Akinjide | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jumoke Akinjide before a Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos. According to Channels TV, Akinjide was re-arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan on a 24 count charge. She was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission alongside […]

