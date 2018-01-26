BREAKING! EFCC Releases Former SGF, Babachir Lawal After 48 Hours In Custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, on bail. Mr Lawal regained his freedom after spending about 48 hours in the custody of the anti-graft agency. More Details Soon.

The post BREAKING! EFCC Releases Former SGF, Babachir Lawal After 48 Hours In Custody appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

