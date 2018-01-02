 Breaking: Ex-Governor, Lawal Kaita is dead | Nigeria Today
Breaking: Ex-Governor, Lawal Kaita is dead

Posted on Jan 2, 2018

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Former Governor of Old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita is dead.

Late Lawal Kaita

He died Tuesday evening at the Turkish Hospital in Abuja.

Details later…

