 BREAKING: Fayose floors EFCC in court | Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Fayose floors EFCC in court

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC lacked power to investigate finances of the Ekiti State. According to the court, “in federalism, the Federal Government is not an overseer or supervisor regarding finances of a State.” The court informed that only the State House […]

