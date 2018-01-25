Breaking: FG Orders Security Agencies To Monitor Social Media Posts Of Notable Nigerians Over Hate Speech

The order was given at a security meeting presided over by Pres. Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja. Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, had described the trend of hate speech on social media as worrisome. “Relevant security agencies should as a matter of urgency tackle the propagation of hate speeches through the […]

The post Breaking: FG Orders Security Agencies To Monitor Social Media Posts Of Notable Nigerians Over Hate Speech appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

