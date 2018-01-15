BREAKING: FG summons US ambassador over Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

The Federal Government has summoned the United States ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, over the derogatory remarks by President Donald Trump. Trump had in a fit lambasted immigrants, stating that they were coming from ‘shithole’ countries, a statement that annoyed many concerned nations and generated serious criticisms from the African Union and others. Symington is expected […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

