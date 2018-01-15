BREAKING: FG summons US ambassador over Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks
The Federal Government has summoned the United States ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, over the derogatory remarks by President Donald Trump. Trump had in a fit lambasted immigrants, stating that they were coming from ‘shithole’ countries, a statement that annoyed many concerned nations and generated serious criticisms from the African Union and others. Symington is expected […]
