BREAKING! Fire Breaks Out In Trump Tower

The New York Fire Department has confirmed that a fire has broken out on the roof of the Trump Tower building in Manhattan. According to New York Daily News, firefighters are currently making sure it did not spread. The New York City Fire Department said that the fire started on the terrace and was quickly […]

