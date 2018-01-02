BREAKING! Former Governor Of Old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita Is Dead

Former Governor of old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, has died. He passed away on Tuesday at 86. Circumstances surrounding his death were still sketchy at at press time, other than that he died in Abuja about 5p.m. Kaita was governor of defunct Kaduna State from October to December 1983. The late governor had health challenges […]

