 Breaking! George Weah sworn in as Liberia’s President | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking! George Weah sworn in as Liberia’s President

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Football legend, George Weah, has been sworn in as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia. Weah took his oath of office at exactly noon inside the 35,000 capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia. At least eight African Heads of States, including President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Vice Present Yemi Osinbajo, and international soccer stars witnessed the ceremony.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.