 [BREAKING] Gunmen kill five in fresh Rivers community attack – The Punch
[BREAKING] Gunmen kill five in fresh Rivers community attack – The Punch

The Punch

[BREAKING] Gunmen kill five in fresh Rivers community attack
The Punch
Barely four days after 17 persons were killed in an early morning attack in Rivers State, five persons have been reportedly killed in Egbeda, a community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state when unknown gunmen raided the area. Though the
