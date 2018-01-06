BREAKING: Gunshots, protest rock Ughelli DSIEC over “result sheet” – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
BREAKING: Gunshots, protest rock Ughelli DSIEC over “result sheet”
Vanguard
UGHELLI – GUNSHOTS and protests at about 8:40am today, rocked the Ughelli office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, as party loyalists who had kept vigil at the office protested what they termed as the non-availability of …
[BREAKING] Delta LG Poll: Thugs burn down Ughelli DSIEC office
Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Office Set Ablaze In Ughelli As PDP Thugs Hijack Election Materials
Gunmen attack Ughelli secretariat, set building ablaze
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!