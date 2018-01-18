BREAKING: Herdsmen kill pregnant woman in Ekiti

A report reaching The Nigerian Pilot said some herdsmen in the early hours of today stormed Orin Ekiti and killed a pregnant woman. The eight months pregnant woman is said to be a Tiv woman from Benue State. It was learnt that the assailants also injured several other people in the attack.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

