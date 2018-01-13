BREAKING! Lagos Bans Cart Pushers, Wheel Barrow Operators From Streets

The Lagos State Government on Saturday announced a total ban on the operations of cart pushers and wheel barrow operators in the State, saying that their activities were inimical to the environmental cleanliness in the State. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello, the State Government said […]

