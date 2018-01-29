Breaking News: Body Of Ex Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme Arrives FCT. Abuja – Photos

The corpse of late Nigeria’s former vice president, Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, has arrived Abuja on Monday, January 29. Chief Ekwueme who died in a London Clinic at 10pm on Sunday, November 19, 2017 was aged 85.

He was the vice president to former president Shehu Shagari who was ousted in a coup staged by military officers led by Brigadier Muhammadu Buhari on 31 December 1983.E kwueme worked briefly with ESSO West Africa, Lagos, overseeing the construction and maintenance department.

He attended the University of London; King’s College; Lagos, Nigerian Law School; University of Strathclyde and University of Washington. He is the Ide of the Oko kingdom in Anambra state, where his younger brother, Lazarus, is the traditional ruler.

He was also honoured by the council of Traditional Rulers in the old Aguata as the Ide of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State comprising forty-four (44) towns. Ekwueme is a distinguished architect who started his professional career as an assistant architect with a Seattle-based firm, Leo A. Daly and associates, and also with the London-based firm Nickson and Ppartners.

He founded Ekwueme Associates, Architects and Town Planners, the first indigenous architectural firm in Nigeria.

Photo Credit: Naij.com