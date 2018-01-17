Breaking News: Everton Completes The Signing Of Theo Walcott From Arsenal

Finally, Arsenal’s Theo Walcott has passed his medical and agreed personal terms with Everton ahead of a transfer from Arsenal reports from England indicate.

Walcott joined Arsenal in 2006 and had made 397 appearances for the club, scoring 108 goals. But he has found his opportunities limited this season and has yet to start a game in the Premier League.

Arsenal Coach, Arsene Wenger has always stated he wants the attacker to stay at the Emirates, but Walcott made it clear to the Arsenal boss that he wanted to move on to secure some first-team football.

Skysports confirmed the signing via their Twitter handle..

Initially, he was looking at a short-term loan move, but Everton have come in and agreed to match his wages as well as meeting the transfer fee set by Arsenal.