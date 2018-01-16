 Breaking News: Senate Gives IGP 14-days To Arrest Benue Killers | Nigeria Today
Breaking News: Senate Gives IGP 14-days To Arrest Benue Killers

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Nigerian Senate has given the Inspector General of Police fourteen days to arrest the killer herdsmen responsible for the deaths of over seventy people in Benue state,adopts lasting recommendations on security. More Details…

