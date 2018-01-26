Breaking News: Tinubu Slumps And Dies During Novelty Match At Epe, Lagos

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce, Deji Tinubu slumped and died.

According to reports on Vanguard News, Deji, who was the former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, died late on Thursday during a novelty match in the Epe area of Lagos State.

At the recent Cabinet reshuffle by Ambode, he was redeployed to Commerce and Industry as Special Adviser before his death. Tinubu was the Chairman, Lagos Sports Commission and Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports.

He was later made the Special Adviser on Sports alone after the sports commission chairman was given to another person by Ambode. Tinubu was also the Director General, Lagos Sports Commission during the former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s tenure.

He was said to be playing football with other members of the State Executive Council after the end of the second day of the ongoing Retreat for Permanent Secretaries, directors and executives members late Thursday in Epe when he slumped and died.

Some sources said he suddenly shouted during the football match and then slumped and died.

R.I.P