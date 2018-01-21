Breaking News: Watford FC sacks Marco Silva

Aderonke Bello

English Premier League club, Watford FC sacks coach, Marco Silva after eight months of engagement with the Hertfordshire club.

The club statement read: “This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.

Under his leadership, the team lost eight out of a total of 11 games. The team currently sits on the 10th position of the league table.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

