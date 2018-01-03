BREAKING: Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses – The Punch
BREAKING: Nigeria's electricity grid collapses
The Punch
Nigeria's power transmission grid collapsed on Tuesday night, a development that led to widespread blackout across the country. It was learnt that the collapse was due to a fire incident on the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System of the Nigerian Gas …
Blackout as Nigeria loses 3182mw to fire outbreak
