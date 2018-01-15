Breaking: NNPC begins enforcement of N133.28 ex-depot fuel price – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: NNPC begins enforcement of N133.28 ex-depot fuel price
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said it has deployed more of its depots and other throughput facilities to enforce the N133.28 per litre Ex-Depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, to marketers …
NNPC begins enforcement of N133.28 ex-depot petrol price
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!