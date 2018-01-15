 Breaking: NNPC begins enforcement of N133.28 ex-depot fuel price – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Breaking: NNPC begins enforcement of N133.28 ex-depot fuel price – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Business


The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said it has deployed more of its depots and other throughput facilities to enforce the N133.28 per litre Ex-Depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, to marketers
