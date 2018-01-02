Breaking: Police arrest badoo cult leader, chief herbalist – Vanguard
Breaking: Police arrest badoo cult leader, chief herbalist
The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday made a major breakthrough in the fight against the menace of Badoo cult with the arrest of the group's herbalist, Fatai Adebayo alias Alese. The notorious activities of the dreaded cult group prevalent in …
