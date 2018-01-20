Breaking: Police rescue kidnapped American, Canadian citizens

*Arrest 2 of their kidnappers

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-REPORTS have emerged that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, in the early hours of Saturday, rescued American and Canadian citizens who were kidnapped in Kaduna State last Tuesday.

The kidnapped foreigners who were two Americans and two Canadians were ambushed by their abductors while traveling to Abuja.

Reports had specifically said they were kidnapped along Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State.

Vanguard gathered that a combine teams of Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, and Kaduna Police Command all deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris rescued the three white men and one white woman,early Saturday

The foreigners comprising two American and two Canadian were said to be in fairly good health condition around 730am today Saturday.

“They have been handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs, our source said.

Two of the the Kidnappers arrested. The police said efforts were in top gear to arrest the remaining gang members.

The names of the rescued victims were given as: 1. NATE VANGEEST ‘M'(CANADA)

2.JOHN KIRLIN ‘M’ ( USA)

3. RACHEL KELLEY ‘F'(CANADA)

4 DEAN SLOCUM ‘M'(USA).

Two policemen detailed to provide them security were killed in the process by the kidnappers.

The foreigners were said to be heading south from Kafanchan in Kaduna State to the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday night when they were ambushed around Kagarko area of the state.

Reports had said before their deaths, the two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle but overpowered by superior firearms of the kidnappers.

The kidnapped visitors are investors who were setting up solar stations in villages around Kafanchan, according to report.

