BREAKING! President Buhari’s Son Yusuf Finally Discharged From The Hospital Following Bike Accident
President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, has been discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja where he has been receiving treatment after invole in motorbike accident on December 26, 2017. Yusuf broke a limb and sustained an injury to the head on Boxing Day and has been hospitalised at Cedarcrest in the Federal Capital Territory since the accident. […]
