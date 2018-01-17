Breaking: Reps summon Education Minister over National HW budget

… say we can reject the entire Education budget if…

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee in Basic Education on Wednesday summoned the Minister of Education to appear before it tomorrow, Thursday to explain the unrealistic budget presentation on the proposed national headquarters of the ministry.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Zakari Mohammed,APC, Kwara made this declaration during budget defence by officials of the ministry.

He told the officials to come back “tomorrow with your Minister to explain how the contract to complete your headquarters was jerked up from N38bn to N78bn.

“The last time we went on oversight function the whole place looked like a farm house.

The motion to summon the Minister was moved by Rep Israel Famurewa,APC, Osun and seconded by Rep Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, APC, Edo. Details soon…..

