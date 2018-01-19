 Breaking: River State Indigenes Statges Protest Against SARS Operation In The State (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Breaking: River State Indigenes Statges Protest Against SARS Operation In The State (Photos)

Residents of Rivers state today staged a protest calling for the disbandment of SARS operations in the state. The residents accuse officials of the State Anti-Robbery Squad of brutality and extrajudicial killings. See more photos form the protest below    

