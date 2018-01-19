Breaking: River State Indigenes Statges Protest Against SARS Operation In The State (Photos)

Residents of Rivers state today staged a protest calling for the disbandment of SARS operations in the state. The residents accuse officials of the State Anti-Robbery Squad of brutality and extrajudicial killings. See more photos form the protest below

The post Breaking: River State Indigenes Statges Protest Against SARS Operation In The State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

