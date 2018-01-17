BREAKING: Rowdy session as PDP senators prevent colleague from defecting to APC

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday was thrown into a rowdy session as it was about recording the first official cross-carpeting for the year 2018. Senator Sonni Ogbuoji ( Ebonyi South) had come under order 43 of the rules of the Senate to announce his official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling […]

