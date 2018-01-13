 Breaking!! Shiite Leader, El-Zazkzaky Finally Speaks Up In New Video (Watch) | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics

El-Zazkzaky debunk death rumors, The leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, also known as Shitite, Sheik El-Zakzaky is alive. Joseph Johnson who caught up with him at the department fo State Services (DSS) facility, reports that he is hale and hearty

