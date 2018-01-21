Breaking! Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again.. Kills 3 In Adamawa State, Sets Houses On Fire

Three people have been confirmed dead after gunmen struck in an early Sunday morning raid on Kikon Village of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The attackers suspected to be herdsmen rode into the village on motorbikes setting houses and food barns on fire. They also reportedly carted away cattle belonging to the farmers. […]

The post Breaking! Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Strikes Again.. Kills 3 In Adamawa State, Sets Houses On Fire appeared first on Ngyab

