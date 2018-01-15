 Breaking: Taraba Lawmaker, Hosea Ibi found dead | Nigeria Today
Breaking: Taraba Lawmaker, Hosea Ibi found dead

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker Hosea Ibi was found dead on the road in Takum local government.

Details later.

The post Breaking: Taraba Lawmaker, Hosea Ibi found dead appeared first on Vanguard News.

