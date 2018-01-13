 BREAKING! Tension as Gunmen Shut Down, One feared dead | Nigeria Today
BREAKING! Tension as Gunmen Shut Down, One feared dead

Gunmen have taken over Benue State capital, Makurdi as the area is under intense attack. This is coming barely 48 hours after the bodies of 73 locals slain by Fulani herdsmen were given mass burial at the state capital. An eyewitness told Dailypost Correspondent that gunshots have been reigning the Wadata area of Makurdi since […]

