BREAKING: Theo Walcott joins Everton

England international Theo Walcott has joined Everton from Arsenal on a three and half year deal.

| | We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @TheoWalcott on on a three-and-a-half year deal. #WelcomeTheo — Everton (@Everton) January 17, 2018

The post BREAKING: Theo Walcott joins Everton appeared first on Vanguard News.

