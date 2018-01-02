BREAKING! Total Electricity Blackout Hits Nigeria as Nigeria’s Transmission Grid Collapsed

Nigeria’s transmission grid has just collapsed leading to darkness in some parts of Nigeria. Eyewitnesses in Abuja reveals that the National transmission Grid has just collapsed due to high frequency Transmission, as we speak some parts of Nigeria has gone dark. Timeofgist correspondent were unable to confirm this report from the electricity agency ….. See […]

The post BREAKING! Total Electricity Blackout Hits Nigeria as Nigeria’s Transmission Grid Collapsed appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

