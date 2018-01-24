BREAKING: Zuma signs proclamation for state capture inquiry – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state capture are likely to be proclaimed on Wednesday. He was speaking on 702 radio www.702.co.za to talk show host Eusebius McKaiser. "We hope that …
