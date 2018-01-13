Georginio Wijnaldum: Group ethic can help Liverpool get over Coutinho’s exit – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Georginio Wijnaldum: Group ethic can help Liverpool get over Coutinho's exit
The Guardian
Georginio Wijnaldum scores the winner against Manchester City at Anfield last season. Photograph: McNulty/JMP/REX/Shutterstock. Liverpool · The Observer. Georginio Wijnaldum: Group ethic can help Liverpool get over Coutinho's exit. Dutch midfielder has …
Gini Wijnaldum – It hasn't sunk in yet that Liverpool have sold Philippe Coutinho
Georginio Wijnaldum: Void left by £142m Philippe Coutinho exit will not be filled by one Liverpool player
Real Madrid or Barcelona could bid £200million for Mo Salah, fears Liverpool legend Ian Rush
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!