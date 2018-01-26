#BrianMolefe ‘helped loot Eskom’ – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#BrianMolefe 'helped loot Eskom'
Independent Online
Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe must repay within 10 days more than R10.3 million of the R30m he got from the Eskom Provident and Pension Fund. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA. Johannesburg – The ANC is demanding that the Eskom board chaired by Dr …
Analysis: The Downfall of The Talented Mr Molefe
Brian Molefe ordered to pay back estimated R11-million pension payout
Tjo! Cosatu uses the dictionary for Brian Molefe pension payout
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!