 #BrianMolefe just wants to serve the nation, says lawyer – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BrianMolefe just wants to serve the nation, says lawyer – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

#BrianMolefe just wants to serve the nation, says lawyer
Independent Online
Pretoria – Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is a content man who just wants to serve the nation, his lawyer Barry Farber said on Thursday, speaking after the damning judgment delivered by the High Court in Pretoria. Journalists asked Farber whether his
Brian Molefe must pay back the moneyTechCentral
Court orders Brian Molefe to pay back R11m from his Eskom pension payoutCitizen
Will Brian Molefe appeal High Court ruling?Eyewitness News
Times LIVE –Fourways Review –Fin24 –HuffPost South Africa (blog)
all 40 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.