Bride dies on wedding night after husband penetrated her veejay with rods

Fatima further disclosed that the father of the bride, decided to pardon the groom and let go of the incident, instead of seeking justice for his daughter. Her tweet read; “One of my patients died of excess bleeding which was apparently due to really severe post-coital tears. Because the cuts were grave & didn’t seem […]

The post Bride dies on wedding night after husband penetrated her veejay with rods appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

