 Bride forgets rings, crashes car while rushing to wedding – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bride forgets rings, crashes car while rushing to wedding – The Punch

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Bride forgets rings, crashes car while rushing to wedding
The Punch
A German bride, who was hurrying to her wedding on Saturday after driving to her parents' house where she had forgotten the rings, has been injured after crashing her car. The 25-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt because of her wedding dress
German bride crashes car on way to weddingNEWS.com.au

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.