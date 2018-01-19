Bride Undressed Herself On Her Wedding Day (Photos)

A young woman in Masaka, Uganda undressed herself during her traditional wedding. The act came a surprise as old people gathered around to cover her nakedness.

It was gathered that she started dancing in a funny way before she started undressing herself. According to reports, she was attacked by evil ghosts.

Close relatives said it was a pure witchcraft from her step mother who never wanted her to get married.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

