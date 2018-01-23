#BringBackOurGirls: Oby Ezekwesili released from Detention, says BBOG march continues tomorrow

Following the arrest of Co-Convener of the Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) movement, Oby Ezekwesili earlier today by the Abuja Police command, the former Minister of Education has been released. She made the announcement on Twitter confirming that the #BringBackOurGirls march will continue tomorrow. Thanks friends. We have left the FCT Police Command. Tomorrow morning, WE SHALL continue with our [email protected]_Nigeria […]

The post #BringBackOurGirls: Oby Ezekwesili released from Detention, says BBOG march continues tomorrow appeared first on BellaNaija.

