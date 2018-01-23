 #BringBackOurGirls: Oby Ezekwesili reveals she has been Detained by Nigerian Police in Abuja | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BringBackOurGirls: Oby Ezekwesili reveals she has been Detained by Nigerian Police in Abuja

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and Co-Convener of the Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) movement, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force. Ezekwesili, in a series of posts on her Twitter, revealed that she was detained at the Unity Fountain, then at the FCT command. She and other members of the BBOG movement have […]

The post #BringBackOurGirls: Oby Ezekwesili reveals she has been Detained by Nigerian Police in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.