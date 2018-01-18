"Broke Guys Can’t Even Buy A Sex Doll Let Alone Get A Real Girl" – Actress Maryam Charles

Sex dolls has been trending for sometime now and beautiful Nollywood Actress and filmmaker, Maryam Charles is of the opinion that the dolls can never take the place of a “real girlfriend.” And broke guys cannot even afford the sex doll.

In a post she made on her Instagram today, Maryam Charles says the sex dolls are not even meant for guys that are broke as each costs a whooping N800,000. Maryam Charles also stated the things that a real girlfriend can do, but a doll can’t.

In her words;

“To all the men celebrating the new s*x doll and throwing shades at women, this is for you. A responsible man will not go on social media to celebrate man-made doll because it has been carefully designed to have intercourse, y’all need to grow up and stand up to your responsibilities.





Even the doll that is making you happy is not designed for broke guys! It’s cost about N800,000 without the addition of the maintenance cost, yet you feel this is a better replacement to your girlfriends? What madness!





If you want to wake up, have a lady next to you and stay happy, you have to take good care of the lady, that’s when she can happily have sex with you and be meaningful. There are lots of things sex doll will never do for you, its high time we started facing reality with ourselves.





Will the doll give you a kiss when you’re leaving home for office? Will the doll call you to check up on you during office hours? Will the doll give you a welcome back kiss?





If you’re disturbed, will the doll advice you? The list continues like that… wise up and be a true man not a ‘doll’ man”







