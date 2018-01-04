BUA Condemns Edo State Government’s Arrest Of Staff

BUA International Limited has condemned the arrest of its staff by the Edo State Government and security agencies at the disputed Obu mine site yesterday. Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and security agencies comprising men of the Nigerian Army, the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS) were […]

The post BUA Condemns Edo State Government’s Arrest Of Staff appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

